Ten providers join RWPC in southern panhandle

Ten private practitioners very familiar to their area are changing address and joining Regional West Physicians Clinic facilities in Sidney, Chappell and Garden County

Dr. David Holdt, President of Regional West Physicians Clinic, says some of the providers are working in unused space in the Dorwart Cancer Treatment Center so it is a more efficient use of the facility.

Dr. Holdt says even with the loss of population in the southern panhandle due to Bass Pro’s purchase of Cabela’s, the area still needs quality medical services.

Among the ten providers changing addresses are Drs. David Cornutt, Clinton Dorwart, Michael Matthews, and Mandy Shaw. Dr. Holdt says many if not all of the new providers are already in their new positions.