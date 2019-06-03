class="post-template-default single single-post postid-388425 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Tentative court date set for rural Scottsbluff man accused of sexually assaulting a child

BY Ryan Murphy | June 3, 2019
An October trial date has been tentatively set for a Rural Scottsbluff man charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

70-year-old Jimmy Darnell was arraigned on the charges on Friday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

During that appearance, Darnell waived his right to a speedy trial, and motions for discovery and depositions were filed and granted.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting the girl when she was 5 or 6 years old, but has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

A pre-trial hearing was set for Sept. 18, with a trial scheduled for the jury term beginning Oct. 1. The court also entered a mutual no contact order in the case.

