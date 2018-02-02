Terrytown city council approves lease, zoning of Terry’s Lake

The Terrytown city council has changed the zoning of Terry’s Lake from commercial to recreational and signed an agreement with Hazeldeane Carpenter for the city to lease the lake.

Mayor Kent Greenwalt says the two actions were taken Thursday night. Greenwalt says the zoning change is designed to prevent the area around the lake from being developed into housing or something beyond a recreational purpose.

Greenwalt admitted no one has indicated they might like to build a home near the lake, but the Planning Commission felt it was prudent to protect the city’s interest there for the future and the council supported their recommendation.