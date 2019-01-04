Terrytown Council refuses to consider changing alcohol sales cut-off time

The Terrytown City Council has decided they will not consider an ordinance that would change the time liquor sales must end in the community.

Marcus Lind, who owns the new venue named ‘Heaven’, had asked the city to consider changing the time from 1am to 2am, arguing that the communities in Scotts Bluff County lose business to Torrington, and if those people stayed local it would also improve safety on the roads.

Police Chief Kevin Spencer countered those arguments before the board Thursday night. “I don’t understand the safety aspect, I don’t know how staying open until 2 o’clock makes us safer,” says Spencer, “and I would argue that it goes against the grain of public safety to do that, especially when Gering is closing at 1 a.m. and Scottsbluff’s closing at 1 a.m.”

Lynette Richards with the Monument Prevention Coalition told the council research on extended sales hours indicates such a move is detrimental. “The CDC suggests reduced hours of sale as a way for communities to foster an environment that does not promote heavy excessive drinking among adults as well as youth,” says Richards. “If you choose to extend to 2 a.m. it does the complete opposite.”

At the end of public comments, council members indicated they did not want to make such a move without Gering and Scottsbluff also making the change, and tabled the proposal indefinitely.