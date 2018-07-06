class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321841 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Terrytown looking to resolve illegal dumping of items in their community

BY Kevin Mooney | July 6, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Terrytown looking to resolve illegal dumping of items in their community
Terrytown Mayor Kent Greenwalt (Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Terrytown Mayor Kent Greenwalt says his community needs to stop becoming a dumping ground for unwanted items from people outside Terrytown.

Greenwalt says people dump mattresses, chairs, furniture and other items in alleys in his community instead of paying the fees to dispose of it properly at the Gering landfill. Greenwalt says the activity occurs at night and one person caught in the act told a city employee it is a common practice for some Scottsbluff residents.

Greenwalt says it has been happening for years and needs to come to an end.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer says he is looking at strategies to help resolve the issue, and along with Greenwalt says video surveillance cameras may be placed on power poles to help identify those who are doing the dumping.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments