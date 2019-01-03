class="post-template-default single single-post postid-356777 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Terrytown man charged with Terroristic Threats from New Year’s Eve incident

BY Ryan Murphy | January 3, 2019
SBCDC Booking Photo

A 47-year-old Terrytown man has been arraigned on charges after allegedly wielding a knife during an altercation on New Year’s Eve.

Mario Plenty Arrows is charged with Terroristic Threats, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony and Resisting Arrest.

Court records say that Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to a home on Terry Boulevard because Plenty Arrows reportedly was holding a knife and threatening two females in the home.

When officers arrived they tried to cuff him, but Plenty Arrows pulled his arms away and resisted. He was eventually subdued and was taken to jail; a knife matching the victim’s description was found in the kitchen.

He is being held on a $45,000 bond at 10% and has a preliminary hearing in the case set for January 8th.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
