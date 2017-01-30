class="single single-post postid-212100 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Terrytown search leads to arrests on drug charges

BY Dave Strang | January 30, 2017
Two people were arrested and one was cited on drug charges in Terrytown Monday during the investigation of a counterfeiting and forgery case.

According to Scottsbluff Police, officers were serving a search warrant at a home on Mobile Avenue in Terrytown Monday morning. During the course of the investigation, Captain Tony Straub says a small amount of narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located.

51-year-old Tracy Little Dog was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, 31-year-old Jennifer Edwards was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and 26-year-old Jason Johnston was issued a citation and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Straub says the counterfeiting/forgery investigation is ongoing.

