Terrytown search leads to arrests on drug charges

Two people were arrested and one was cited on drug charges in Terrytown Monday during the investigation of a counterfeiting and forgery case.

According to Scottsbluff Police, officers were serving a search warrant at a home on Mobile Avenue in Terrytown Monday morning. During the course of the investigation, Captain Tony Straub says a small amount of narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located.

51-year-old Tracy Little Dog was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, 31-year-old Jennifer Edwards was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and 26-year-old Jason Johnston was issued a citation and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Straub says the counterfeiting/forgery investigation is ongoing.