Terrytown to go out for bids on metering phase of water project

The city of Terrytown has been notified by the state they are approved to go out for bids on the metering phase of their nearly $3.5 million water project that includes the Bellevue addition.

City Engineer Jeff Wolfe says they will be receiving bids the end of October and the bids will be shown the council the first meeting of November. Once approved the contracts will be signed and materials will be ordered with work beginning next year and likely running until the spring of 2020.

Wolfe says the metering phase is expected to cost in the neighborhood of two million dollars, the most expensive phase of the project. The final phase of the project will be rehabilitation and renovation of the water tower.

Terrytown is the last community in Scotts Bluff County to establish a metered water system. The project is being funded by a

combination of federal, state and local monies.