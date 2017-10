The City of Terrytown is advising residents about a planned water outage for Tuesday October 17th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The outage will affect residents on South Terry Bouldevard and Country Club Road. Crews will be connecting to the City of Gering’s water supply during that time.

If you have any questions, you can call the City of Terrytown at 632-7212.