Terrytown water upgrade waiting this summer for right of way easements

Terrytown City Engineer Jeff Wolfe says the city’s three million dollar water upgrade project should be moving to the metering phase this fall after additional right of way is gained for the project, mainly in the Bellevue addition.

Wolfe says additional easements are required for the new lines and the city is hoping to be letting the project by early fall. Wolfe says some metering work will take place later this year and over the winter depending on groundwater conditions. The metering won’t be complete until late next summer.

The final phase will be rehabilitation and renovation of the water tower. The first phase of the project, where Terrytown tied into the Gering waster system, is complete.

Terrytown is the last community in Scotts Bluff County to establish a metered water system. The project is being funded by a combination of federal, state and local monies.