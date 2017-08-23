Terrytown woman charged with multiple counts of child abuse

A 35-year-old Terrytown woman has been charged with eight counts of child abuse and failure to report child abuse following a lengthy investigation by the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Jennifer Earley (a.k.a. Jennifer Meeker) is charged with four felony counts of Intentional Child Abuse (no injury) and four misdemeanor counts of failure to report child abuse.

Court documents say that a 6-year-old boy that Earley was babysitting was brought into a bedroom by a 12-year-old boy who was also at the home. The affidavit alleges the 12-year-old sexually assaulted the 6-year-old; and a forensic interview revealed that Earley caught the sexual assault happening, but simply sent the older boy to the corner.

The victim said that this had happened more than one time at Earley’s home. The victim’s father told police he’s livid because, “these assaults continue to happen and she is not being held accountable for preventing it.”

Earley will be arraigned on the eight counts on Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.