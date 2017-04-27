Texas Tenors to perform and teach in Scottsbluff May 3

The Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff is among a select group of regional presenters to receive a Mid-America Arts Alliance Regional Touring Program grant.

This award will support an upcoming performance of The Texas Tenors at the Midwest Theater on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. The Texas Tenors will also lead a free master class for area high school and college vocal students before the show.

The 45-minute masterclass, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will include a discussion of the practicalities of a professional singing career and one free ticket to the evening performance. Additional tickets may be purchased at member price. Preregistration is required, and the 40 available spots in the class are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Students may register for the class through their music/vocal teachers.

Todd Stein, M-AAA’s Interim Chief Executive Officer said, “The Midwest Theater is to be commended for their commitment to serving their community with this distinctive event. Audiences in western Nebraska will have the opportunity to see the exciting work of The Texas Tenors, many for the first time. Mid-America Arts Alliance is proud to help support this work and the Midwest Theater.”

With their Emmy Award winning PBS special now airing across the country, and Billboard chart topping albums, it’s easy to see why The Texas Tenors are America’s favorite new tenors. Since their whirlwind debut six years ago on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, The Texas Tenors have accumulated a long list of awards, accolades and excited fans. They have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, including a 24-city tour in the United Kingdom, Shanghai, China and collaborations with some of the most prestigious symphonies, performing arts centers and arenas in the United States. They were recently named the #10 Classical Artist in the world according to Billboard magazine.

From Bruno Mars to Puccini, Marcus Collins, John Hagen and JC Fisher treat audiences to a unique blend of country, classical, Broadway and current pop music. They use breathtaking vocals, humor and a touch of cowboy charm to create an unforgettable live show.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. public performance are $40-45 and are available in the office, over the phone at 632-4311, or online at MidwestTheater.com

For further event information contact the Midwest Theater at 308-632-4311.

For more information about Mid-America Arts Alliance, visit them online at www.maaa.org.