Text Alerts Now Offered for Endangered Missing Advisories

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has developed a new way for the public to receive Endangered Missing Advisories (EMA) directly from NSP. The public can now receive the alerts via text message.

“When we launched the EMA system several months ago, we had thousands of people sign up to receive alerts via email directly from NSP,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “But we also heard from citizens that many would prefer text message alerts instead. Thanks to the creative work of our Information Technology team, that is now possible.”

Anyone with a cell phone can subscribe to receive text alerts of EMAs directly from NSP. The alerts are issued on a regional basis. Citizens can select specific areas for which they’d like to receive alerts, or they can select statewide alerts. To subscribe, visit the NSP website. Existing subscribers for email alerts will need to subscribe again if they’d like to receive text alerts.

“We’ve already seen multiple times that the public can make the difference in locating a vulnerable missing person, including the most recent EMA issued Wednesday in Omaha,” said Captain Jeromy McCoy, NSP AMBER Alert/EMA Coordinator. “The new text message option will help spread the EMA alerts faster and to more people.”

Since the EMA system was launched in January, NSP has issued 13 alerts. Numerous media outlets are participating in the system and spreading information as it is issued. The Nebraska Broadcasters Association has also assisted with a public service announcement campaign to bring awareness to the new alert system.

“We’d like to thank the public and media for their enthusiastic support of this program,” said Colonel Bolduc. “The general public has already been critical in multiple cases by locating the endangered missing person.”