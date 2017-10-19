The origins of the Save A Rack bra auction

2017 is a milestone year for the Save A Rack fundraiser, as year five of the fun-filled bra auction raises tens of thousands of dollars for the Festival of Hope.

After Wednesday night’s event, the Save A Rack at Backaracks bra auction has now raised more than $200,000 to help cancer patients and their family with non-medical related expanses.

But you may ask yourself… how did this event all start?

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with the man whose first pitch for the event fell on deaf ears, but has now evolved into one of the region’s largest fundraisers: