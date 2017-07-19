Theatre West Garden Walk is scheduled for this Sunday

Theatre West will once again host its 25th annual Garden Walk on Sunday, July 23 from 4 to 8 p.m., with six gardens from Gering, Mitchell and Scottsbluff.

One of the gardens being featured in the tour is Don and Meredyth Gentry’s, where they have several trees, flowers, herbs, and more.

Gentry says, of the many plants they have his love lies with the trees. Genry says his father was on the Geirng Park Board for a long time and was instrumental in getting shade trees established in the area. especially hackberry trees. Dr. Gentry says a lot of the trees “have a story with them. ”

Garden Walk tickets are $15 in advance and $18 the day of the tour. Children under 10 can attend with an adult for free. The tickets, which are also maps of the gardens can be purchased at all Scottsbluff, Gering, and Torrington nurseries, The Emporium Coffeehouse Cafe’, and at the Theatre West Box Office or the day of the event at the first garden at the M.P. Quivey Mitchell Public Library on Center Ave in Mitchell.

The walk is self guided.