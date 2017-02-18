Theatre West holding auditions for summer productions

Theatre West is holding community auditions for this year’s Summer Repertory Sunday, Feb. 26 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 101 E. 20th Street in Scottsbluff.

Rehearsals for “The Secret Garden in Concert” will be held June 19 to July 11 . Performance dates are July 12 and 22 . Youth auditions will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 for one female ages 10-14 and one male ages 10-12 with a soprano voice. Auditions for adult performers will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Several adult singing leads and a large number of ensemble chorus members will be chosen to perform. Community members interested in auditioning should bring a completed audition form and sheet music for a maximum two-minute audition. An accompanist will be provided.

Rehearsals for “Lucky Me,” a comedy by Robert Caisley, will be held June 3-22 .Performance dates are June 22 to July 1 . Adult auditions will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. for one female ages 25-40 and one male of any age. Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script. Community members interested in auditioning must bring a completed audition form.