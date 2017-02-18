Theatre West holding auditions for summer productions

Theatre West is holding community auditions for this year’s Summer Repertory Sunday, Feb. 26 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 101 E. 20th Street in Scottsbluff.
Rehearsals for “The Secret Garden in Concert” will be held June 19 to July 11. Performance dates are July 12 and 22. Youth auditions will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 for one female ages 10-14 and one male ages 10-12 with a soprano voice. Auditions for adult performers will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Several adult singing leads and a large number of ensemble chorus members will be chosen to perform. Community members interested in auditioning should bring a completed audition form and sheet music for a maximum two-minute audition. An accompanist will be provided.
Rehearsals for “Lucky Me,” a comedy by Robert Caisley, will be held June 3-22.Performance dates are June 22 to July 1. Adult auditions will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.for one female ages 25-40 and one male of any age. Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script. Community members interested in auditioning must bring a completed audition form.