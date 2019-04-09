Theatre West Season Tickets Now On Sale

Season tickets are on sale for the 2019 Theatre West summer productions. They are the lifeblood for any arts organization. Season tickets establish a base to support production costs and programming while demonstrating the patron intent to be a part of the upcoming season. 2019 information brochures have been mailed to Theatre West patrons, sponsors, and past season ticket holders and are also available throughout the community.

Construction at WNCC for the past 11 months has built a new theater and new music and rehearsal spaces. The grand opening of the performing arts center and theatre will coincide with Theatre West’s first 2019 production on June 14th . Season tickets confirm your place at one performance of each production throughout the summer. Tickets can be purchased by mail or online from April 8 – May 8th.

2019 SEASON TICKET PRICES

ADULT / $48 (savings of $12)

SENIOR / $42 (savings of $11)

STUDENT / $18 (savings of $3)

BY MAIL: THEATRE WEST / 1601 EAST 27TH STREET / SCOTTSBLUFF, NE 69361

ONLINE: www.theatrewestnebraska.com

2019 SEASON

“FOREVER PLAID”

Once upon a time, there were four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to become their idols – The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo’s and The Crew Cuts. Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge’s family’s plumbing supply company, they became “Forever Plaid”. On the way to their first big gig, the “Plaids” are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of Forever Plaid begins….

Forever Plaid is one of the most popular and successful musicals in recent memory. Singing in close harmony, squabbling boyishly over the smallest intonations and executing their charmingly outlandish choreography with overzealous precision, the “Plaids” are a guaranteed smash, with a program of beloved songs and delightful patter that keeps audiences rolling in the aisles when they’re not humming along to some of the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s.

June 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 P.M. / June 22 at 2:00 P.M.

“SHREK”

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Awardwinning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand…and his name is Shrek. This beloved musical presents a treasure trove of creativity with a fire-breathing dragon and more! Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

June 27, 28, 29, July 5, 6 at 7:30 P.M. / June 29, 30, July 6 at 2:00P.M.

“THE MUSIC MAN”

The Music Man is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson’s six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

July 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 at 7:30 P.M / July 20 at 2:00 P.M.

“LION KING JR”

Disney’s The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world and now, for the first time ever, we have the opportunity to produce this one-of-a-kind musical…..cast only with youth under the age of 17. The African savannah comes to life on our stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale. This public presentation is a 60-minute musical theatre production that culminates in a children’s musical theatre production cast with youth who attend the two-week TOFY theatre camp.

July 27, 28 at 2:00 P.M.