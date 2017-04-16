Theatre West seeks chorus members for summer musical

Theatre West Summer Repertory is seeking chorus members over the age of 14 to participate in its 2017 summer musical, “The Secret Garden,” co-directed by Liza Betz-Marquez and Patrick Newell, with Dr. Newell serving as music director.

Theatre West ‘s goal is to feature a 60+ member choral ensemble from Scottsbluff, Gering, and surrounding communities from high schools, church choirs, past Theatre West musicals, and singers new to Theatre West .

Choir rehearsals for “The Secret Garden” will be held on Saturdays, June 3 , 10, 24, and July 1 and on the evenings of July 6-11 , the five days leading up to the performance dates.

Performances are July 12-15 and July 19-22 , including two afternoon matinees on July 15 and 22 .

“Chorus members will be on stage for the entire performance, taking part in the action by singing the stunningly beautiful choruses and providing settings and sound effects,” said Judy Chaloupka, Theatre West Managing Director.