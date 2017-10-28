Theatre West to say goodbye to “Little Theatre”

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. < Oct 27, 2017 > — Theatre West Summer Repertory invites the community to their “Goodbye Little Theatre” event Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the WNCC Little Theatre on the Scottsbluff Campus.

Help Theatre West say “goodbye” to the theater that has served the community for more than 60 years. Meet with friends, share memories, and enjoy a slide show and videos from past productions as well as sing along to song from previous shows. The event will also include a sneak peak of their 2018 season’s events and productions.