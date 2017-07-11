Theatre West’s “The Secret Garden” opens Wednesday

Theatre West will open their third production of the summer. “The Secret Garden” Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m.

This production is the classic story you love and remember from your childhood of young Mary Lennox and her cousin Collin when she is sent to live with him after she is orphaned in India. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers”, spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden’s compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

This musical will be presented in concert style performance with over 50 members of the community and many professional actors playing alongside each other on the Theatre West stage to bring this beautiful musical to life. The show is co-directed by Patrick Newell and Lisa Betz-Marquez.

“The Secret Garden” runs July 12-15th and July 19th-22 nightly at 7:30pm with a 2pm matinee on July 15 and July 22nd. For tickets call the box office at 308-635-6193 or online at www.theatrewestnebraska.com