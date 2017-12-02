Third annual Jingle Jog another success

Several hundred runners- including many decked out as running reindeer- took to the streets of Scottsbluff Saturday afternoon for the 3rd Annual Jingle Jog sponsored by the Scottsbluff YMCA and the city of Scottsbluff.

The 5k races is a fun, non-competitive walk or run event for all ages with treat stations throughout the event.

The NEXT Young Professionals helped man the treat station at the corner of 20th Street and and 11th Avenue. Board member Jennifer Urdiales says the organization volunteers their time as a way to give back to the community.

The event began at 3 p.m., and following the Jingle Jog, participants and the entire community were invited to spend time downtown at the 18th Street Plaza.

Lots of Christmas themed activities including photo opportunities with Santa and his reindeer and making crafts.