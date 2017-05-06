Threat of Wyoming state layoffs looms amid tight budget

The governor of Wyoming faces a tough choice between

laying off state workers and finding yet more ways to save money in response to declining revenue from fossil fuels.

The Wyoming Legislature earlier this year put Gov. Matt Mead in the position of either terminating 90 positions or finding an equivalent amount in savings. The Legislature also enacted a hiring freeze that took effect Monday.

Mead Chief of Staff Kari Gray says state employees won’t necessarily lose their jobs soon but layoffs appear to be ahead.

Wyoming already has eliminated 319 positions recently through retirements and other routine vacancies.

Mead ordered Wyoming agencies last year to cut their budgets by $250 million in response to declining revenue from coal, oil and natural gas extraction.

