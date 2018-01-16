Three arrested after Deputies find more than 6 ounces of methamphetamine

Three men are currently being held on $1.5 million bonds in Scotts Bluff County following a major drug bust in Scottsbluff.

Court documents say that around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, a deputy saw two males walk in the bathroom at Western Travel Terminal with a large amount of cash. Several minutes later, they drove across the street to Lucky Keno.

Deputies made voluntary contact with the vehicle occupants- 35-year-old Ryan Kubik and 18-year-old Isaiah Ortgiesen. They said they were waiting for 27-year-old Justin Knight- who was inside the keno parlor.

Deputies searched Kubik and found a large bag of methamphetamine in his jacket pocket. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 192 grams (6.77 ounces) of methamphetamine, 92 empty plastic baggies, two digital scales, bags containing pills, and a .38 special firearm with the serial number punched out.

The men were arrested on the following charges:

Ryan Kubik:

Possession of Methamphetamine (More than 150 grams) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Defaced Firearm

Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Open Container

Justin Knight:

Possession of Methamphetamine (More than 150 grams) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Defaced Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person

Isaiah Ortgiesen:

Possession of Methamphetamine (More than 150 grams) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The trio will make their first appearance on the charges Tuesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.