Three arrested after Deputies find more than 6 ounces of methamphetamine

BY Ryan Murphy | January 16, 2018
Three men are currently being held on $1.5 million bonds in Scotts Bluff County following a major drug bust in Scottsbluff.

Court documents say that around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, a deputy saw two males walk in the bathroom at Western Travel Terminal with a large amount of cash. Several minutes later, they drove across the street to Lucky Keno.

Deputies made voluntary contact with the vehicle occupants- 35-year-old Ryan Kubik and 18-year-old Isaiah Ortgiesen. They said they were waiting for 27-year-old Justin Knight- who was inside the keno parlor.

Deputies searched Kubik and found a large bag of methamphetamine in his jacket pocket. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 192 grams (6.77 ounces) of methamphetamine, 92 empty plastic baggies, two digital scales, bags containing pills, and a .38 special firearm with the serial number punched out.

The men were arrested on the following charges:

Ryan Kubik:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine (More than 150 grams) with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a Defaced Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Open Container

Justin Knight:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine (More than 150 grams) with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a Defaced Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person

Isaiah Ortgiesen:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine (More than 150 grams) with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The trio will make their first appearance on the charges Tuesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.

