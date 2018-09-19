Three arrested following Tuesday search of Scottsbluff home

Three people have been arrested and taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant Tuesday on a Scottsbluff home.

Authorities searched 707 East 17th Street, and located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in several of the rooms. Three people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, including 44-year-old Jade Wondercheck, 33-year-old Antonio Duarte, and 18-year-old Skyler Flood.

Wondercheck was also charged with one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Duarte was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon after authorities found a knife under his shirt.

All three were booked into the Gering jail and were scheduled to make their first appearance on the charges on Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.