Three arrested following Wednesday afternoon disturbance in Scottsbluff

Three Scottsbluff residents have been arrested following a disturbance with a gun.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of 1st Avenue after receiving multiple calls about someone brandishing a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with the parties involved and learned that a female fled the area with the gun in her vehicle.

A subsequent investigation led to the arrests of 55-year-old John Thompson and 33-year-old Lori Guerrero on charges of Terroristic Threats and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony. Also arrested was 27-year-old Beverly Guerrero on a charge of Tampering with Evidence.