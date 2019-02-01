Three arrested on drug charges in Wyoming after losing case full of cash

The loss of a case containing a ‘large’ amount of cash west of Laramie ends in a large drug bust for the Wyoming Highway Patrol with the help of a WYDOT snowplow driver.

WHP Sergeant Jeremy Beck says on Thursday, the plow driver struck a black pelican case with his plow as he was providing surface treatment to the roadway. The WYDOT driver picked up the case and its spilled contents and immediately turned it over to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The spilled contents of the pelican case held large amounts of US currency, what Beck described as “tens of thousands of dollars”, and troopers took the cash to the local office to be processed.

Beck says meanwhile, three people in a small Toyota asked another maintenance unit about the case they said flew off their car carrier.

Maintenance directed them to the local patrol office in Elk Mountain, where troopers say they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car and called in a K-9 unit.

The K-9 gave a positive alert, and a search of the vehicle uncovered 81 lbs of marijuana, felony amounts of MDMA, a misdemeanor amount of hallucinogenic mushrooms and felony amounts of liquid THC. The vehicle occupants were arrested and charged with felony possession of controlled substances.

Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wyoming Highway Patrol is currently investigating the case.