Three candidates to interview for Kimball Superintendent

Three candidates will interview for the Kimball superintendent position next week.

Dr. Elizabeth Owens with the Virginia Department of Education will interview Monday. Andrew Offner, Principal with Madison, Nebraska Public Schools will have his turn Wednesday. Nick Wemhoff, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Fort Calhoun, Nebraska Public Schools, will complete the process Thursday.

Board President Lynn Vogel says the board will consider offering the job to one on the candidates Thursday night, but adds “if we don’t have a perfect match the board is ready to do the search process again.”

Former Mitchell Schools Superintendent Kent Halley is serving as the interim Superintendent through the end of the school year following the resignation of former Superintendent Marshall Lewis November 17th.