Three CSC basketball players arrested for marijuana possession

BY Kevin Mooney | March 31, 2017
Two juniors and a senior from this year’s Chadron State College men’s basketball team were arrested Tuesday afternoon on misdemeanor marijuana charges by the Chadron Police Department.

23-year old Warren Gordon, 22-year old Bronte Corbray, and 20-year old Austin Hall all face a charge of possession of more than an ounce and less than a pound of marijuana, which carries a maximum penalty of 3 months in prison and a $500 fine.

Gordon, from Indianapolis, had transferred to Chadron State in 2015 from Malcolm X Community College in Chicago.

Both Corbray and Hall were

