Three CSC wrestlers expelled due to hazing incident

4 members of the CSC wrestling team, including 2 defending Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champions, have been dismissed from the squad and three of the four have reportedly been expelled from the school over a hazing incident that remains under investigation for possible criminal charges.

Our Chadron affiliate KCSR says the student newspaper “The Eagle” identifies the 4 as junior Chance Helmick – defending 174-lb champion and NCAA DII national tournament qualifier last season, Cooper Cogdill – defending heavyweight champion, Cogdill’s sophomore brother Willy, and junior Luke Zeiger. Zeiger is reportedly the only one of the four still in school.

Head coach Brett Hunter said “we had some team rules that were broken, we handled it internally, and that is all I am going to say right now.”

A short video indicates the hazing incident showed a male taking a drink, allowing himself to be punched in the face by Helmick, then raising his arms in celebration to cheers.

Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino says a criminal investigation is continuing.