Three facing drug charges following Scottsbluff traffic stop Sunday

Recognition of a man wanted on an outstanding warrant led to a traffic stop in Scottsbluff Sunday morning and drug charges for three of the vehicle occupants.

Police made the stop near the intersection of Avenue I and West Overland and conducted a search after detecting the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. Court records say just over 7 grams of a substance testing presumptive positive as methamphetamine was located during the search. Arrest affidavits say nearly half of the meth was found in the pocket of the driver, 25-year-old Deyanira Marrufo, of Gering, and the other half was found in a baggie inside a cigarette case next to the front seat passenger, 30-year-old Christopher Gomez, of Scottsbluff.

Officers also say 26-year-old Harold Red Bear Jr. of Scottsbluff had a bag with him in the back seat which contained a digital scale with a white substance that appeared to be meth, and a ream of baggies commonly used to package narcotics for sale.

Red Bear Jr. is charged with delivery, distribution, manufacture or possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a class 2 felony, while Marrufo and Gomez are each charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a class 4 felony.

All three were schedule for an initial appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday afternoon.