Three indicted stemming from May meth bust in Sidney

Three people- including two from Sidney- have been indicted by the Federal Grand Jury for Nebraska.

30-year-old Ashley Whited and 26-year-old Jared Schaefer of Sidney, and 35-year-old Francisco Herrera of Sterling Colorado, are all charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Count 2 of the Indictment charges Herrera with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine on or about May 10, 2019. He faces up to life imprisonment, while the other two could face up to 40 years behind bars.

The three were arrested back in May after police found more than 12 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and three handguns in the Sidney home.