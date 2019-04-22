Three men, juvenile arrested for damage at Alliance High School

Three adults and one juvenile are facing charges following investigation of criminal mischief at Alliance High School last week.

According to an Alliance Police News release, officers called to the high school last Wednesday found damage estimated at around $10,000. Additional investigation led to the arrest of 3 adult males, and one male juvenile, all Alliance residents.

Jacob Adamson age 19, Zachary Rinard age 20 & Isaac Johnson age 19 were jailed for burglary and criminal mischief, with a subsequent search warrant leading to the recommendation of additional drug and weapons charges against Johnson.

Authorities say the juvenile male was also arrested for burglary and criminal mischief, and released to his parents.