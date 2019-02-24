Three Panhandle prosecutors seek 11th Dist. Co. Judgeship

Three county attorneys from the Panhandle are among those seeking to become a County Judge in western Nebraska.

Travis Rodak, Aaron Conn and Joel Jay, prosecutors for Morrill, Sheridan, and Deuel counties, have submitted applications for appointment as County Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District.

The primary bench for the vacancy is in North Platte, with the district covering 17 counties. Judge Michael Piccolo was appointed to the district court bench in December.

Other applicants for the post are Michael Nozicka and Amanda Speichert, both of North Platte, and Mark Rafferty of Omaha.

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held Mar. 15 in the Lincoln County Courthouse, Courtroom #1, 301 N. Jeffers Street, North Platte, Nebraska, beginning at 9:30 a.m. (CT).