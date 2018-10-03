Three people arrested in solicitation sting

Three men have been arrested following an undercover solicitation sting in Alliance.

Chief John Kiss says during Saturday’s operation, three individuals contacted an undercover officer to perform sexual acts in exchange for compensation.

Arrested during the sting were 62-year-old Thomas Floral of Gering, 26-year-old old Robert (CHEF-Sick) Junior. of Alliance… and 43-year-old John Butler of West Virginia… all three were charged with Solicitation of Prostitution.

Kiss says Saturday’s operation was in conjunction with the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force.