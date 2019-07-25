Three killed in small plane crash near Chadron Wednesday afternoon

A federal agency is reporting three people died in a small plane crash outside of Chadron Wednesday afternoon.

According to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash of the Beech 55 aircraft north of the Chadron Municipal Airport took place under officially unknown circumstances as the plane was on approach at 2:46 p.m.

Few details have been released locally on the crash, however FAA records indicate the privately-owned, twin-engine plane registered out of Sebastopol, California, was carrying a pilot and two passengers. Personnel from multiple local agencies, including the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol were still at the crash site late into the night.

The response to the crash was complicated for first responders, as shortly after that accident, 2 locomotives of the Nebraska Northwestern Railroad derailed not far away along Dakota Junction Road west of U.S. Highway 385.

Chadron Fire Chief Jack Rhembrandt says the derailment caused a fire that was limited to about an acre by crews from his department and the U-S Forest Service.