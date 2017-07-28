Three Submit their Names for District Judge in the 12th Judicial District

The Judicial Nominating Commission for District Court, 12th Judicial District, has announced that three people have applied for the judgeship created by the February retirement of District Judge Randall Lippstreu.

Kyle J. Long, Scottsbluff; Andrea D. Miller, Bayard; and Lea A. Wroblewski, Lincoln, have submitted applications for appointment as District Judge in the 12th Judicial District, which covers Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux counties.

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in District Courtroom No. 1, Scotts Bluff County Courthouse, 1725 10th Street, Gering, Nebraska, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on August 18th.

The Commission will review all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.

A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-twelfth-district-county/district-court.

For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call (402) 471-3730. For persons with hearing impairments, please call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1. AA/EOE.