Three suspects arrested on drug charges

Three people have been arrested on drug possession and delivery charges after Scottsbluff Police conducted a traffic stop in an alley off of E. 15th Street in southeast Scottsbluff.

29 year old Chelsea Boyer is facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver after Police eventually went to a nearby apartment, removed her from a closet where she was hiding and found six bags with a white substance believed to be methamphetamine. Court documents also say Police found a syringe with fresh blood next to the suspect in the patrol car. She was also arrested for being in possession of two opiates.

Two other suspects, 46 year old Lonny Jay and 27 year old Jessica Palmer, were arrested for possession of more than one gram of methamphetamine.