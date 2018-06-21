Thursday ceremony aimed at promoting Nebraska’s move over law

A somber reminder today in Scottsbluff, as the American Towman helped put on their Spirit Ride Ceremony in Scottsbluff.

Today’s ceremony was all about promoting public awareness of move over laws. A ceremonial casket was on display to honor fallen first responders killed on America’s roadsides.

Organizers say 100 first responders are killed annually on roadways each year, more than half of which are tow truck operators. These deaths are all because drivers don’t change lanes while crews are assisting people broken down on the shoulder.

William Shammel with Baas Towing in Hemingford helped spearhead today’s local spots, and hopes that drivers learn it it the law to move over whenever you see emergency lights- whether they are law enforcement’s blue and red lights or tow truck’s yellow flashing lights.

By the end of the year, the Spirit Ceremonial Casket will have been relayed in 300 cities, involving processions of 10,000 tow trucks, fire trucks, EMS and police vehicles.