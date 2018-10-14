Thursday panel and community discussion on democracy, future of journalism

Two honored Midwest journalists will be at the Midwest Theater Thursday evening to help conduct a community discussion on democracy and the future of journalism.

The Humanities of Nebraska as well as KNEB and the Star-Herald are promoting the event, which feature panelists Charlie Brogan, noted broadcaster from KFOR radio in Lincoln, Pulitzer prize winning journalist Clark Kauffman from the Des Moines Register and Political reporter Anna Staver with the Denver Post.

Star-Herald Publisher Greg Awtry told us on KNEB’s news Extra program the First Amendment right for a freedom of pressis under attack.

Awtry said, “The press and politicians have never had a rosy relationship. But right now the media is accused of being the enemy of the people , promoting false news and dishonest. Most of the journalist around the country are holding themselves to high standards and just trying to tell the public what is going on in their community.”

Star Herald News Editor Brad Staman says the discussion, which will include comments from the audience where microphones will be readily available, is not about the right or the left, but simply about continuing the democracy that was built by our forefathers.

The discussion will run from 7-8:30 p.m. and the public is urged to attend and provide their input.