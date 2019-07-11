Thursday search for Chance Englebert turns up no signs for missing Wyoming man

The search for a missing 25-year-old Moorcroft, Wyoming resident Chance Englebert continued Thursday, but yielded no new results.

Gering Police Chief George Holthus says today’s search expanded to east of 10th Street in Gering, vacant trailers in the Bellevue Addition, National Park Service land, canyon areas near U Street in Gering, and canvassing neighborhoods in Terrytown.

He adds that the Nebraska State Patrol’s AirWing took flights over the North Platte River, Highways 92 and 26, and the Burlington Northern Railroad to the Wyoming state line. Crews also searched ten lakes and ponds using sonar.

Holthus says a total of 18 agencies totaling 147 people have canvassed more than 2,400 acres during their week-long search throughout the county.

Now, authorities are transitioning from an actively searching phase to their investigative phase.

“Chance isn’t in those areas, so now it’s time to focus our efforts on the investigative side,” said Holthus.

Holthus says in that investigative stage will include a more in depth search into cell phone and credit card usage, as well as interviews with friends and co-workers.

Englebert’s parents and brother were on hand again for the Thursday afternoon press conference, and again made their plea for Chance to come home.

Chief Holthus adds that he isn’t facing any repercussions for his actions this past week, emphasizing that he has not committed any crime.

Gering Police Captain Jason Rogers says Englebert is from Moorcroft, Wyoming and was visiting family in Gering on Saturday. According to their timeline of events, Englebert departed the home on O Street, and began walking north on 10th Street. The last sighting was at 7:51 p.m. Saturday as video surveillance captured him walking past the intersection of Martha Drive in Gering- across from CAPWN.

Chance Englebert was last seen wearing a short sleeved Wrangler button up shirt, blue Wrangler jeans, and a black & white hat. He is a 25-year-old white male, stands 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a scar on his hip.

Anybody with information on Chance’s whereabouts are now being asked to contact Scotts Bluff County Communications at 308-436-6666.

Watch the full press briefing below: