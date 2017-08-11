Thursday’s rains can’t stop annual Farmer’s Day Off

It was a busy Thursday for area farmers, but they weren’t tending to their crops.

The annual Farmer’s Day Off golf tournament was held at the Monument Shadows Golf Course yesterday.

It was a damp day on the links, but area farmers are never one to complain about a good rainfall.

Organizers and participants alike say that this is a great event, and a nice way to give back to our local producers.

Dennis Stricker, who serves as a co-coordinator for the event, says it’s all about giving them a nice break from the fields. He says the rains didn’t put a damper on the festivities.

“Most of these guys, they really don’t care, they’re used to it,” explains Stricker. “This is the first day any of us can remember a rainy day, usually it’s 105 degrees or the wind is blowing pretty hard. They’ve adapted to it pretty well.”

Stricker also commended the volunteers who helped cook meals for the farmers.

“The guys who do the cooking at night, Kenny Schlager and Todd Neu and some of those guys, they work hard. They get it on the night before and let it run all night, and everyone is really appreciative of it.”

Joe Dorshorst, a farmer from the Hay Springs area, says he grows corn, dry beans and alfalfa. He says the Farmer’s Day Off is a welcome escape from the fields.

“We’re just taking a day off, not enjoying the weather as much as the day off, but it’s nice to get away from things.”

This year marked the 39th year of the Farmer’s Day Off golf outing.