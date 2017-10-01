Tickets available for WNCC’s first theatre production of the new season

The Theatre Arts department at Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) presents “Minnesota Moon” by John Olive. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and October 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Scottsbluff High School Auditorium.

Tickets are $5 for the community and free for WNCC and Scottsbluff High School students, faculty, and staff with an ID. Show tickets are general seating and the box office located at the main entrance of SHS opens one hour before each performance. Theatre doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain.

The production, set on a summer night in 1968 at a deserted southern Minnesota farmhouse, features two 18-year olds, Alan and Larry. Alan is heading to the University of Minnesota the next day to study drama, and Larry is stuck pumping gas in his small town of Maple Lake. One of their pals just headed off to Vietnam, and another was killed earlier that summer in an accident. Watch as they share a tender night under the big Minnesota moon. Contains some strong language. View discretion is advised.

According to WNCC Theatre Instructor and Director Robert Thompson Jr., the play is a sentimental approach to the question all of us ask ourselves at one time or another; “should I stay or should I go.”

“Minnesota Moons’ relevancy will be palpable for young people considering their next move after high school,” Thompson said. “Given that this play will be presented at Scottsbluff High School, we hope to inspire our young people and entice them to stay for another two years at WNCC.”