class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323217 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Tickets remain for world famous Gatlin Brothers Tuesday night

BY Kevin Mooney | July 14, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Tickets remain for world famous Gatlin Brothers Tuesday night
Photo courtesy of Midwest Theater

The Gatlin Brothers have been entertaining audiences for over 60 years and a Scottsbluff audience will get to hear the wonderful harmonies of these incredible men this Tuesday night at the Midwest Theater.

The Gatlins have an incredible number of hit songs and Rudy Gatlin, the youngest of the three brothers, told KNEB News those close to three dozen hits are what drive their show.

Gatlin says they not only sing but “cut- up and have a good time” and it is “well worth your time to come see us.”

Tickets are still available at $35 for members or $40 for non-members and can be purchased at MidwestTheater.com, by calling 632-4311, or buy at the door.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments