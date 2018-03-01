Tickets still available for Mark Nizer’s amazing 4D comic and juggling act

Tickets are still available for Mark Nizer ‘s amazing 4D comic and world class juggling act at the Midwest Theater tonight.

Nizer uses music and technology in his family friendly show that provides a spell binding evening.

During a stop at KNEB this morning, Nizer said the 4D glasses allow him to use color to show things farther away than they appear. Nizer says the shoe experience is “freaky”.

Nizer juggles laser beams at 1000 rpms, five ping-pong balls being thrown 20 feet in the air using only his mouth, and even juggles a burning propane tank, a running electric carving knife and a 16-pound bowling ball.

You are encouraged to bring your cell phone as Nizer intends to take it over and provide another great experience with light.

Tickets are $15 and $20, and a family ticket is just $50. Buy tickets at the theater box office today or call 632-4311. Tonight’s show begins at 7:30 p.m.