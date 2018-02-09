Tickets still available for Midwest Theater’s Valentine’s show

The historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff will be rocking Saturday evening, as Heart by Heart takes the stage.

The band features Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and original founding Heart members Steve Fossen and Mike Derosier.

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes says the band will perform some of their multi-platinum hits including Barracuda, Crazy on You, and Alone that dominated the radio airwaves in the late seventies and early eighties.

He says tickets are still available for Saturday night’s show, with tickets costing $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Champagne & Chocolates packages can be added to any ticket order to enjoy during the show for $30.

Tickets are available at the Midwest Theater by calling 308-632-4311 or by logging onto www.MidwestTheater.com. The Midwest Theater ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.