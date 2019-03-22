Time, dry conditions needed so crews can fix muddy, rutted rural roads

County roads officials say it’s going to take some time to be able to get gravel roads back in shape for normal traffic following the rapid snowmelt that has turned many of them into mud.

Scotts Bluff County Roads Superintendent Linda Grummert tells KNEB News they could use some help from Mother Nature, but that doesn’t seem likely any time soon. “We don’t have a way of going over 810 miles of gravel in a speedy manner,” says Grummert. “The moisture is going to come before we have a chance to even address the roads that are halfway dry enough to go down and try to heal up some of the ruts.”

Grummert estimates Scotts Bluff County alone has lost about $350,000 worth of gravel from the dirt roads, and in isolated cases her staff may even have to bring in clay to repair the roadway base.

A handful of gravel roads in Scotts Bluff, Banner and other counties have been closed due to the overabundance of water making certain roadways extremely difficult to navigate.