Timelines to be moved up on planned airport improvement projects

A new fire station at Western Nebraska Regional Airport to house their newly acquired fire truck will likely be built sooner than airport officials anticipated.

Airport Director Raul Aguallo told the board they are moving up the timeline on constructing the fire station, based on the size requirements for a truck of that size to be stored.

He says when the two large trucks sit side by side in the bay at the current fire station, there’s not much room to get around them. Aguallo says the FAA is going to require them to have a larger station for the truck. He says it has to have 8 feet of clear space, front to back, with everything fully extended. The same holds true with the doors, when they are fully extended, they have to have 8 feet of clear space around the truck, plus 8 feet above the truck from it’s highest point.

Aguallo says it will be a pretty good sized fire station, but the feds have minimum requirements for those things and will bring it up during their next FAA inspection, which is why they moved it up on the schedule.

The airport board will also be looking at plans to expand the size of the airport parking lot sooner than earlier anticipated.

Aguallo said any time you come out there the parking lot is at 65 to 70 percent capacity. And with casino flights and other heavy load days, he says there is just no parking left.

With anticipated growth to between 15 and 20 thousand passengers over the next year, they believe they will run out of parking space real soon, which is why plans to expand the parking lot have been accelerated.