Time’s running out to apply for some federal flooding aid

BY Associated Press | June 14, 2019
James Woolridge | Special to University Communication Connor Clark helps clear out the home of his grandfather, Dean Swim, in Winslow, Nebraska, on March 29, 2019.

Time’s running out for Nebraska and Iowa homeowners, renters
and business owners to apply for federal help to recover from this spring’s flooding.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Wednesday’s the Nebraska deadline for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Iowa deadline is July 1.

FEMA aid can cover home repairs and renovations, rental assistance, the replacement of ruined belongings and other disaster-related costs not covered by insurance. The grants do not have to be repaid. They average between $3,000 and $5,000 per household nationally.

FEMA spokeswoman Deanna Frazier says that number has been higher so far in Iowa: about $11,000 per household.

Frazier also says homeowners can’t expect the aid to cover all the costs of renovating or rebuilding. She says FEMA is “not designed to make you whole again.”

