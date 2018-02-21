class="post-template-default single single-post postid-292421 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Tobacco arrested for pound of marijuana

BY Kevin Mooney | February 21, 2018
Courtesy of Scotts Bluff County Detention Center

A South Dakota man has been taken into custody after he admitted to owning a one pound brick of compressed marijuana in the vehicle he was riding in.

34 year old Shawn Tobacco was in a vehicle stopped Tuesday evening for speeding in Banner County by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper. After issuing a speeding citation to the driver, the trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, which had four other passengers.

When the trooper asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle Tobacco said yes. During a subsequent probable cause search the officer identified drug paraphernalia and the brick shaped marijuana in plastic bags wrapped up in a sweatshirt under the middle seat. Tobacco identified the brick as his and he was taken into custody for possession of more an a pound of marijuana.

