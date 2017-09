It has been four months since KNEB kicked off their summer promotion, with a 2017 Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab pickup as this year’s grand prize.

Four months, more than 50 truck stops and live remotes, and thousands of entries, and just one grand prize winner.

On Thursday, September 28th, KNEB staff hit the road to hand deliver the Nebraska Proud pickup, and you can watch to see the reaction of Potter’s Todd Aure below: